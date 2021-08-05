Chesterfield residents encouraged to step up for a selfie and become part of town's latest art project

More than a thousand residents are being offered the chance to have their face featured in a new ‘Love Chesterfield Mosaic’ which is being created by Chesterfield Borough Council to celebrate the growth and prosperity of the town.

The project will create a new piece of artwork to go on display in Chesterfield’s Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre – one of many developments currently underway as part of the borough’s £1 billion growth programme which will include 32 office suites.

Working in partnership with Chesterfield-based digital marketing company, noonah, the council will run a virtual photo booth throughout August where people can submit their photographs or selfies online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a thousand Chesterfield residents are being offered the chance to have their face featured in a new ‘Love Chesterfield Mosaic’.

Residents will be able to choose from a selection of local landmarks to feature as their background.

There will also be two in-person events where people can get their snaps taken in the noonah Virtual Photobooth.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Chesterfield is a thriving borough with a lot to look forward to, and we want to celebrate our people and our places, as part of this creative project.

“We’re asking people to submit a photo online or join us at one of our events happening in the town centre to have a photo taken, for an opportunity to be part of our Love Chesterfield Mosaic.

“In total, 1,200 individual images will be combined to make a striking collage which will be displayed in the entrance of our new Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre.”

People are invited to take part in the in-person events on Tuesday, August 10 from 9am to 5pm in Market Square next to McDonalds when they can have their photograph taken and printed out for them to place on the mosaic.

Another session is also running from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, August 14 in New Square.

Alternatively, residents can visit the Love Chesterfield Mosaic Virtual Photo Booth to upload their own photo or scan a QR code which will be displayed in shop windows around the town centre.

Councillor Dean Collins, cabinet member for economic growth, added: “The new Enterprise Centre is central to the council’s commitment to supporting local businesses to prosper and flourish and will help to bring more skills and jobs to the borough.

“It’s at the heart of our Northern Gateway project which also includes improvements to this route into the town centre, with work currently underway on Elder Way.

“Our Love Chesterfield Mosaic will really capture and celebrate the spirit of our borough, and we’re looking forward to seeing the end result!”

People must be over 18 or have the permission of a parent or guardian, to submit a photo for inclusion.

Images will be moderated before they are used as part of the project and all pictures must be submitted by August 31.

You can see the Love Chesterfield Mosaic take shape at https://mosaic.virtual-tech.io/lovechesterfield/.

The project is part of the Love Chesterfield campaign which is being run by the council and Destination Chesterfield to encourage people to promote the borough and encourage new visitors.