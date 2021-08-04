Chesterfield - E. Woodhead & Sons Ltd - November 1978
30 amazing archive photos show what life was like in Chesterfield and around Derbyshire in the 1970s

These great photos from the DT archives show just how much life has changed since the 70s.

By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 1:56 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:00 pm

From children enjoying themselves at social clubs to sports fans cheering on Chesterfield FC.

Look back at old pubs and see how street scenes have changed. And do you remember when a certain screen legend – the man with the most famous blue eyes in movie history - made a visit to the Peak District?

1. The cast of a new show

The cast of a new show at Chesterfield Civic Theatre. August 12, 1975

2. A view behind the curtain

A view behind the curtain at the Civic Theatre in Chesterfield. August 10, 1978

3. Chesterfield

Chesterfield Peacock Inn, pictured on 6th March 1974.

4. Chesterfield

Chesterfield - 6th March 1970

