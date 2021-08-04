30 amazing archive photos show what life was like in Chesterfield and around Derbyshire in the 1970s
These great photos from the DT archives show just how much life has changed since the 70s.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 1:56 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:00 pm
From children enjoying themselves at social clubs to sports fans cheering on Chesterfield FC.
Look back at old pubs and see how street scenes have changed. And do you remember when a certain screen legend – the man with the most famous blue eyes in movie history - made a visit to the Peak District?
More nostalgia: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/heritage-and-retro/retro/amazing-archive-photos-show-what-life-was-like-in-chesterfield-in-the-1960s-3320662
Page 1 of 8