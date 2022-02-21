Chesterfield pub closed after roof ripped apart by Storm Franklin
Repairs are underway at a Chesterfield pub after the venue was forced to close when its roof was damaged by strong winds from Storm Franklin.
Jaceys Micropub, on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, released pictures of the damage and said the popular venue would have to remain closed ‘until further notice’.
The picture, posted on Facebook this morning, showed a number of tiles had been ripped off as Chesterfield was battered by the storm.
A spokesperson for the venue said: “Unfortunately we have to close until further notice.”
However, repairs are underway and the venue is confident it will be able to reopen soon – possibly before the next Chesterfield match.
"It’s cosmetic damage to the exterior of the roof which is currently being repaired as we speak,” the spokesperson added.
"Luckily no damage has occurred within the premises and should hopefully have an update tomorrow that we will be fully open ready for Town playing next.”
Posting on the micropub’s Facebook page, a number of residents said they ‘hoped everyone was ok’ following the incident.
Others said they hoped there was no damage inside the micropub and were looking forward to seeing it reopen.
Chesterfield was hit by 60mph winds and torrential rain last night and this morning as the storm rolled through.
Horns Bridge roundabout was shut overnight due to flooding, and conditions remain difficult on a number of smaller roads around the Chesterfield borough.
Elsewhere in the county, Matlock has been severely hit and a number of major roads remain closed.