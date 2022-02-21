Pictures show Chesterfield roads hit by flooding as emergency teams battle Storm Franklin

Police teams were busy on Sunday closing a number of roads in the Staveley, Barrow Hill and Duckmanton areas – and the busy Horns Bridge roundabout was shut overnight due to flooding.

The roundabout reopened this morning – but conditions remain difficult on a number of smaller roads around the Chesterfield borough.

Police took these images of flooding in the Staveley area. Image: Staveley SNT.

Staveley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team yesterday urged people to avoid roads including Tom Lane at Duckmanton, Works Road at Barrow Hill and Whittington Road.

The unit posted yesterday: “Heavy rain, increased surface water and winds are expected to continue to cause disruption throughout Derbyshire during the night and into tomorrow.”

Derbyshire County Council has urged drivers not to ignore road closure signs.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the Horns Bridge roundabout was closed to traffic at about 6pm because of flooding under the bridge.

Police took these images of flooded roads in the Barrow Hill and Staveley areas. Image: Staveley SNT.