Watch dramatic video of Derbyshire town centre under water as Storm Franklin brings flooding chaos

This video of Matlock this morning, taken by Coworking Corner Matlock, was posted on Twitter.

The co-working space venture said: “Please stay safe out there today. Our hearts go out to all our friends and local businesses in Matlock struggling through this.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council also urged people to stay safe.

"Please do *not* ignore road closed signs,” the authority posted on Twitter, along with images showing the extent of the flooding in Crown Square and other parts of the town.

Roads closed in the area include the A6 Bakewell Road, at Matlock, near the Arc leisure centre.

The district council also apologised that bin collections will not be taking place today.

Derbyshire County Council posted this image of the road closures in place due to flooding.

"Sorry, no bin collections today due to local road closures,” a spokesperson said.

"We will publish a catch-up plan when we have more information.”