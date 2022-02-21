Drivers warned of road closures in Chesterfield, Matlock and Peak District as high winds and flooding hit Derbyshire

Roads currently closed because of flooding and surface water include

A53 Leek Road

A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock near Crown Square

Flooding in Chesterfield overnight

A6 at Buxton, Rowlsey, Matlock Bath

B5057 Darley Bridge including all lanes that feed into Four Lanes End

A6020 between Ashford in the Water and Hassop roundabout

B6001 Hassop Roundabout to Calver

A57 Snake Pass

A57 at Woolley Bridge, Hadfield

A610 Ambergate near the Hurt Arms

A6 Bakewell Road at Matlock near the Arc leisure centre

Asher Lane, Petrich

A6 Dale Road at Artists Corner to Matlock Bath

Belper Lane junction of the A517 Belper near Bridgefoot

Derbyshire County Council says the A617 at Hornsbridge roundabout, which has been closed, is due to re-open this morning.

Drivers are warned that otherl local roads may be closed across the county due to localised surface water flooding.

Derbyshire Police are advising residents that if you must travel, avoid river crossings and please obey any road closed signs- do not move them as you could put yourself and other people at risk.

Do not enter any floodwater, either on foot or in a vehicle. Turn back and find an alternative route Even where water levels begin to lower the depth can still be unknown and cause significant danger.

Police are reminding residents who to call in the event of storm-related incidents:

Flooding or a fallen tree on a road or property where life is in danger, or fallen tree onto property where life is in danger – call 999

Flooding or fallen tree on a road, not endangering life – call your local authority

General flooding – wait for the water to subside and do not enter flood water.