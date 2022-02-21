Pictures and video show Matlock town centre flooded as Storm Franklin batters Derbyshire
A Derbyshire town has been hit by serious flooding after Storm Franklin battered the county with torrential rain and strong winds.
Our local democracy reporter Christina Massey took these images and video footage of Bakewell Road at Matlock this morning.
A number of local councils have joined police in urging people to take care on the roads – with several major routes, including the A6, closed because of flooding.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The A6 Bakewell Road at Matlock is closed due to flooding, along with a number of other roads across the county.
"Please pay attention to road closed signs and DO NOT drive through flood water.”
Derbyshire Dales District Council said: "Please do *not* ignore road closed signs.”
In November 2019, when a month’s worth of rain fell in one day over the upper Derwent catchment area, police declared a major incident in Matlock.
Flood defence work by the Environment Agency prevented serious flooding last winter.