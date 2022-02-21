Pictures and video show Matlock town centre flooded as Storm Franklin batters Derbyshire

A Derbyshire town has been hit by serious flooding after Storm Franklin battered the county with torrential rain and strong winds.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:55 am
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:04 am

Our local democracy reporter Christina Massey took these images and video footage of Bakewell Road at Matlock this morning.

A number of local councils have joined police in urging people to take care on the roads – with several major routes, including the A6, closed because of flooding.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The A6 Bakewell Road at Matlock is closed due to flooding, along with a number of other roads across the county.

Bakewell Road at Matlock has been hit by flooding after Storm Franklin battered Derbyshire. Image: Christina Massey.

"Please pay attention to road closed signs and DO NOT drive through flood water.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council said: "Please do *not* ignore road closed signs.”

In November 2019, when a month’s worth of rain fell in one day over the upper Derwent catchment area, police declared a major incident in Matlock.

Bakewell Road at Matlock has been hit by flooding after Storm Franklin battered Derbyshire. Image: Christina Massey.

Flood defence work by the Environment Agency prevented serious flooding last winter.

