Chesterfield professional skater Morgan Swales to star on Dancing on Ice

Competitive Great Britain figure skater Morgan Swales began skating aged nine after being inspired by the ITV show, now on its 14th series.

The 22-year-old has since gone on to achieve national and international podiums, including a top 10 place in the 2019 British championships and fifth place at the August 2021 British qualifiers securing her a place at the 2021 British championships.

Morgan, who also starred in the Netflix series Zero Chill, said: “I’m thrilled to have been selected for the show, which is where my ice-skating passion began, and I hope to inspire many others to take up this fantastic sport.”

She is an ambassador for iceSheffield.

Shaun Lough, general manager there, said: “Morgan is professional, super friendly and always happy to help.

“She coaches on our Learn to Skate programme having gone full circle from taking part in the programme herself to now coaching and delivering it.

Good luck, Morgan!

“Morgan will be taking a break from her roles here at iceSheffield to take part in Dancing on Ice, but I’m sure she’ll be back with us soon after and everyone here at iceSheffield is so excited to see her on the show.”

While this is Morgan’s first time on the programme, fellow iceSheffield coach, Mark Hanretty, is taking part again this year, joining for his ninth series.

Dancing on Ice, presented by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, returns to our screens at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Celebrities this year include Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Strictly pro Brendan Cole and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt.