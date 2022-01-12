Chesterfield MP says Boris Johnson has 'debased the office' of Prime Minister after Downing Street party apology

The Labour MP said Mr Johnson had ‘debased the office’ of prime minister.

It came after Mr Johnson apologised for attending a ‘bring your own booze’ party during the first coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.

He told MPs the event in the Downing Street garden was ‘technically within the rules’ but he should have realised how it would look to the public.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the PM must now quit over what he called his ‘ridiculous’ lies and excuses.

And Mr Perkins said in his question to the Prime Minister: "We've all had Prime Minister' s that we've disagreed with or didn't rate but there's never been one that debased the office in the way that this one has.

"He's now forced to lie down in the back of his car to keep away from photographers.

"We all know the Prime Minister was sacked from two previous jobs for lying, so can he explain to the House why he believes that the great office of Prime Minister can be held to a lower standard than those previous jobs he was sacked from?"

In response to the question, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: "I welcome the point the honourable gentleman makes, in the partisan spirit with which I think it was intended, I don't agree with him, but can I suggest to him, respectfully, that he waits until the inquiry is concluded which I hope is as soon as possible.”