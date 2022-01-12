Further delay to opening of new offices on part of Chesterfield roundabout

The building, on part of the Donut roundabout, will provide 32 offices over three floors.

Chesterfield Borough Council had initially hoped to open it last summer.

An artist's impression of Chesterfield's Northern Gateway enterprise centre.

This was subsequently pushed back to last autumn but now the authority has revealed it hopes to open the centre during the spring.

A borough council spokesperson said: “Like many construction projects around the country we are experiencing some delays in delivering the Northern Gateway enterprise centre.

“This is as a result of Covid-19 and issues that the pandemic has created around both supply chains and contractor availability.”

They added: “The centre represents a key part of our economic recovery plan.

“It will provide office accommodation, but it also provides business and administration support in a nurturing environment, flexible lease terms and exceptional connectivity which will help businesses based in the centre to grow and flourish.

“Tenants will also have access to expert business advice.

“We are hopeful that the centre will be open and ready for the first tenants in the spring.”

The centre promises to be a key element of the £19.9million Northern Gateway project.

The Northern Gateway development has already seen a new multi-storey car park open at Saltergate – and the first and second floors of the town’s old Co-op department store have been transformed into a Premier Inn hotel.

The Northern Gateway scheme has also delivered improvements around Elder Way and part of Knifesmithgate to enhance this part of the town centre and make it more pedestrian-friendly.

Visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/northern-gateway-enterprise-centre for more information about the new centre.