Dodgy drivers, thieves and thugs: North Derbyshire people before the courts
Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Steven Clarke, 37, of Mayfield Drive, North Wingfield: Guilty of assault by beating. Made to pay £50 compensation.
Jacob Bower, 38, of Boythorpe Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield Magistrates Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Fined £100, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.
Paul Hazelhurst, 33, of Princess Street, Brimington: Guilty of breaching a restraining order and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Handed one-year community order with 40 hours unpaid work, made to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Kieran Staniforth, 23, of Main Street, Shirebrook: Guilty of dangerous driving while unlicensed and uninsured. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Stephen Frost, 44, of Oxford Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour – and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Nicholas Taylor, 29, of Park Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 24 weeks. Original suspended sentence was imposed for driving while disqualified.
Christopher Barlow, 51, of West View, Tibshelf, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £85 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Liam Kearley-Connolly, 26, of Sycamore Croft, Belper: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180, made to pay £620 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
James Bannister, 37, of Butterly Hill, Ripley: Guilty of stealing a pair of trainer-style shoes worth £35, belonging to Boyes and Co Ltd. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months due to record for similar offending and committed offence while subject of post-sentence supervision. Made to pay £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.
Jordan Fearn, 22, of Stirland Street, Codnor, Ripley: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Jailed for 12 weeks due to defendant’s flagrant disregard for court orders and numerous previous convictions of a similar nature. Banned from driving for 36 months, made to pay £128 victim surcharge.
Ricky Howson, 43, of Hereward Close, Shirebrook: Guilty of threatening behaviour and assault by beating. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Bradley Hodkin, 23, of Ash Crescent, Eckington: Guilty of resisting arrest. Handed a £90 fine, ordered to pay £50 compensation to each of the police officers involved, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.