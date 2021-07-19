Chesterfield neighbours celebrate £60,000 win through People's Postcode Lottery

The residents who live in Brimington each scooped a £30,000 prize after their postcode, S43 1EH, was chosen as today’s (Monday, July 19) lucky winner.

Rose Redmond, 56, who works as a foster carer plans to spend her win on her family and home improvements.

She learned that her postcode had been chosen during a video call with lottery ambassador Matt Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson.

The Brimington resident who was with her sister and daughter when the call came through, cheered as the prize amount was revealed.

Rose said: “Oh my God!

"I feel all emotional!

“I have never won anything, I’m gobmacked.”

Rose Redmond won £30,000 today on the People's Postcode Lottery after her postcode in Brimington was selected as the winner.

She told Matt how she plans to spend her winnings during the call.

“I’ve got no wallpaper on my hall stairs landing or my kitchen at the minute, none at all", she added.

"It means I can get it all done, I can have a new sofa. I can treat my three kids, I can treat my grandkids and my foster kids.

"It’s amazing.”

“New carpets, even my garden.

"I might get myself a little summerhouse.

"I always thought they were way too expensive, I could never have one.

"I just used to imagine that one was there.

"I might have one now!”

Rose shared that she intended to celebrate with a bottle of prosecco, while the other Brimington winner chose to remain anonymous but will have their winnings paid directly into their bank account.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson said: “A big congratulations to those who have picked up a prize today in Brimington.

"I hope the win will help lift their spirits and they treat themselves to something special with the cash.”

Everyday throughout July one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner with all the players in the postcode receiving £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

The lottery costs £10 a month and people play with their chosen postcode and are then automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery which has raised over £750 million for different causes.

Today’s draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Planet Trust which works to protect the environment and wildlife.