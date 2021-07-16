Adorable rescue dogs from Chesterfield in need of their forever home

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch said: “All these amazing dogs are looking for their forever loving home. All of us at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire would love nothing more than to see them have a second chance at happiness.”

Lexi, a five-year-old female lurcher, is a little nervous of people at first but once she trusts she is affectionate and loves fuss and attention.

Champs, a one-year-old male Saluki, has not had the best start in life but is a lovely dog, a bright spark who walks well on a lead.

Hugo, a six-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is energetic, lively and loves being loved. He is looking for an active owner who loves walking.

Luna, a one-year-old female German Shepherd cross is looking for an experienced owner who can give her the guidance and training she needs.

To register your interest in adopting any of the dogs, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/

