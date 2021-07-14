Could you give anxious Chesterfield greyhound Scooby a loving home?

Three-year-old greyhound Scooby is looking for an experienced owner.

The three-year-old has the dog version of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and anxiety issues.

Through no fault of his own, the greyhound was brought to the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA animal care centre when his owner was no longer able to look after him and has been searching for a new home for the past four months.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer said: “When Scooby first arrived with us he was completely withdrawn and suffering really badly with anxiety.

"When the animal care staff would take him for his daily walks he would freeze and put the brakes on when trying to return to the kennels to the point where the staff had to physically carry him back.”

Scooby is now a loving and lovable boy who likes cuddles. He enjoys racing, chasing and digging holes.

Richard Grainger, animal care assistant said “Scooby is looking for a very specific home which may be limiting his options for the type of homes that have been offered already. Due to his IBS, anxiety issues and looking to be the only pet in the home this does mean he is looking for an experienced owner.”

RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are asking people who could offer Scooby a new home to apply via their website only. Go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/scooby-d2021026/