Man’s body recovered from Derbyshire quarry in search for missing swimmer

Emergency services were called to Victory Quarry, in Dove Holes near Buxton, at 7.06pm last night (July 18).

It followed reports of a missing man who had been seen ‘in difficulty' while swimming in the water.

The man’s body was later recovered following an extensive search and rescue effort by fire crews and police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services at the scene. Photo - Buxton Fire Station

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue group manager, Paul Hawker, said: “Sadly police and firefighters recovered the body of a male from Victory Quarry just before 11pm last night following an extensive search and rescue effort.

"The thoughts and sympathy of everyone from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and all involved are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.”

The discovery comes as dozens of people flock to open water across the county in an effort to cool down during the current heatwave.

With the warm weather set to continue, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue is now reiterating its message over the dangers of swimming in quarries, rivers, reservoirs, and other open water sources.

Group manager Hawker added: “When the weather is hot, we know people are tempted to cool down by swimming and jumping into open water, however no matter how warm the weather is, the water remains cold which can cause the body to go into cold water shock, making it difficult for even the strongest swimmer.

"Hidden rocks and debris can also pose a threat as swimmers can easily get tangled and trapped.

“Yesterday there were over 200 people at Waterswallows Quarry, not far from Victory Quarry, and no-doubt countless others at quarries, reservoirs and rivers across the county.

"Despite repeated prevention messages and visits from the emergency services at known risks in the local area advising of the danger of swimming in flooded quarries where depth change can be quite sudden, it really is sad than a man has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.

“With the hot weather set to continue and lockdown restrictions now lifted, we know people will be out and about enjoying the sunshine but ask that people stay safe and stay out of the water.”