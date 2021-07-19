Chesterfield pub forced to close after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The Bulls Head in Holymoorside confirmed on Friday (July 16) that it had “unfortunately and regrettably” made the decision to close due to the positive Covid result.

In a post on Facebook the venue did not give a reopening date but said it would update customers “once staffing is arranged and organised”.

“Unfortunately and regrettably we have had to take the decision to close,” the Facebook post reads.

The Bulls Head in Holymoorside, Chesterfield

"One of our members of staff have tested positive for Covid.

"Due to due diligence and current Government Guidance we need to ensure everyone is notified to self isolate. We are currently contacting all customers booked in with us.

"Once staffing is arranged and organised we will ensure to update. Any customers who have recently visited us with will be contacted via track and trace.

“Thank you all for your understanding.”