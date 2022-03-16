Chesterfield Kids ‘n’ Cancer fraud probe: Criminal proceedings will not be brought against Mike Hyman and wife

Mike Hyman, who helped set up Kids ‘n’ Cancer, and his wife June were arrested on suspicion of theft in March 2017. He was aged 69 and she was 71 when they were arrested.

At the time, the Charity Commission froze Kids ‘n’ Cancer’s assets and opened a statutory inquiry into Kids ‘n’ Cancer to ‘assess serious concerns about its management and governance’.

Mike Hyman, who co-founded former Chesterfield charity Kids 'n' Cancer.

The Derbyshire Times has now learned the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has concluded ‘it is not in the public interest for criminal proceedings to be brought’ as his ‘current health’ means he is ‘not fit to stand trial’.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Derbyshire police arrested two people in March 2017 in connection with a fraud case centring around Chesterfield-based charity Kids ‘n’ Cancer.

“These arrests followed a statutory inquiry by the Charity Commission to assess the charity’s management and governance.

“Two people were released under investigation whilst the enquiries continued.

“A team of specialist fraud investigators, working closely with the CPS, have furthered the investigation. Fraud investigations of this type are by their very nature complex and protracted.

“A full file of evidence was submitted to the CPS in relation to the activities of the charity. In addition to the evidence relating to the alleged offences, the CPS has considered independent expert reports relating to the fitness of one of the suspects to stand trial.

“The CPS have determined that the suspect’s current health is such that he is not fit to stand trial. As a consequence, the CPS has concluded that it is not in the public interest for criminal proceedings to be brought.

“Detectives have notified the complainants of this outcome.”

A spokesperson for the CPS said: “The CPS has reviewed a full file of evidence submitted by Derbyshire police in relation to the activities of the Kids ‘n’ Cancer charity.

“In addition to the evidence relating to the alleged offences, the prosecution has considered independent expert reports relating to the fitness of one of the suspects to stand trial.

“It is clear from the content of those reports that the suspect’s current health is such that he is not fit to stand trial.

“As a consequence, the prosecution has concluded that is not in the public interest for criminal proceedings to be brought.”

Mr Hyman co-founded Kids ‘n’ Cancer in 2010. It was based at the Bridge Business Centre on Beresford Way in Chesterfield.

The charity’s website stated: “We assist children in the UK suffering from mass tumour cancers, to access potentially life-saving proton therapy treatment in the USA if appropriate to their condition.”