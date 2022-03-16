This is how Chesterfield residents can get a one-off £150 payment from the Government

The Government is providing a £150 payment for most households in council tax bands A to D.

The one-off payment – which will not need to be repaid – aims to reduce the burden on households created by rapidly rising energy prices.

Chesterfield residents can get a £150 payment from the Government.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesperson said: “We will make payments to you as soon as the Government guidance has been finalised.

“We are hoping to make the £150 payment to households in April or early in May and we will get the payment to you as soon as possible.

“The Government has asked that the payment is made directly into the household’s bank account.

“Please use our My Chesterfield platform to sign up for direct debit payments if you haven’t already as this is the fastest and easiest way for you to receive the payment.

“However, if you prefer not to sign up for the direct debit service, we will be in touch with you directly with further information by post in due course.”

For those not in council tax bands A to D, the spokesperson added: “The Government is providing further funding to support low-income households in council tax bands E to H.

“We are waiting for guidance on this funding from Government.

“Once we have received this, we will publish more information about how eligible households can receive this support.”

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we understand the pressures facing many families as global inflation levels increase.

“The support we have introduced will help millions of people, particularly those on the lowest incomes and the most vulnerable.

“We continue to stand behind the British people and I urge everyone who is eligible to claim this rebate to do so.”

A Government spokesperson added: “People who pay council tax by direct debit, which is a safe, simple and quick way to pay will see the cash go directly into their bank accounts from April. Those who do not pay by direct debit will be contacted by their council and invited to make a claim.”