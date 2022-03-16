Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper and Heanor - in court

Joshua Boyden, 29, of Newbold Court, Chesterfield: Guilty of sending a threatening text message, an offensive text message, criminal damage, assault and assault by beating. Handed one-year restraining order, 45 hours unpaid work, one-year community order with 31-day accredited programme and 12 rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £300 compensation and £95 victim surcharge.

Lindsey Watherall, 46, of Nesfield Close, Newbold: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 20 weeks, made to pay £500 compensation.

Harrison Clarke, 29, of Chantrey Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Fined £146, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

David Farmery, 51, of Duke Street, Staveley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lewis Simpson, 36, of Queen Street, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £100, ordered to pay £60 court costs.

Grzegorz Sienkiewicz, 38, of Alfreton, Selston: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Fined £450, made to pay £90 court costs and £45 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ben Wingfield, 39, of The Fleet, Belper: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £440, made to pay £90 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sophie Pirie, 39 of Station Lane, Old Whittington: Guilty of stealing three bottles of spirit worth £80 belonging to Sainsbury’s and LOL branded toys worth £44.97 belonging to home bargains. Jailed for 36 weeks, made to pay £124.97 compensation.

Reece Webster, 19, of Sheldon Road, Heanor: Guilty of participating in a gathering of two or more people in an outdoor place other than a public outdoor place while living within the Tier 4 area of Derbyshire. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Paul Needham, 44, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £192, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ethan Winkworth, 18, of Main Road, Old Brampton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £184, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Bristow, 55, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180, made to pay £620 court costs and £32 victim surcharge. Handed six points.