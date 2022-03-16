Plans for landmark Chesterfield town centre church and nightclub rejected after noise fears

Developers had hoped to carry out the work on the vacant former Primitive Methodist Chapel, on Holywell Street.

Dating from 1881, the large building occupies a ‘prominent position’ with its frontage ‘rich in Gothic detailing’ and in previous lives has been in use as both a YMCA and a nightclub.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee rejected the proposal at a meeting on Monday – with concerns being raised from businesses, nearby residents and environmental health officers.

Council planning officers had recommended the plans were given the green light ahead of the meeting.

Karaoke bar Ritzy’s, next door to the chapel on Holywell Street, objected to the plans because it and other venues nearby play music until late at night.

It was feared this would not mix well with residential accommodation.

A spokesperson said in a statement: "It will be off-putting for customers to be overlooked by residents. There are often 30 people in the courtyard chatting and laughing.

"There is a further late night bar Punch Bowl who play loud music outdoors for around 100 people.

"There is also C2 which have an outside area until 3am and Vibe has outdoor music until 6am.

“The creation of flats in this area will lead to noise complaints. This is not a suitable area for flats due to being in the heart of the town’s nightlife.”

Archaeologists say that although the building is not listed, it is considered a heritage asset ‘on the basis of its antiquity, architectural design and communal values associated with the historical development of the town’.

Chesterfield and District Civic Society considers the old chapel to be one of the town’s ‘at-risk’ buildings.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application said the flats would be ‘well apportioned individual apartments’.