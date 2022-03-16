Those who misguidedly signed this could apparently not distinguish between a democratically elected government and an increasing tyrannical Russian regime that has been replicating the methods of Stalin in cowing its people.

Stop the War apparently believed Putin felt threatened by those European countries that are members of NATO.

Since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, we have all been increasingly horrified by the murderous events there. Melitopol is one of the cities that has fallen to the Russians.

A letter this week states that Vladimir Putin isn't happy for people to elect their own governments.

On March 11, we could see a video allegedly showing the mayor Ivan Fedorov being marched away blindfolded. A brave crowd was chanting ‘Give us back our mayor’.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said "They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities".

He is absolutely right. It illustrates Putin’s only real fear: that of nations in which the people can choose their own government.

John Morrissey

Belper

