Chesterfield food hygiene: New ratings handed to 20 restaurants, pubs, takeaways and cafés in town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been handed out to 20 Chesterfield food establishments – the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

And it’s good news for all of the venues inspected as they all have secured the highest possible five-star ratings.

A five-star rating means that hygiene standards at the venue are ‘very good’.

Below is the full list of 20 food venues awarded – including their full address and the day of the inspection.

  • YO! To Go! At Tesco Extra, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield; rated on June 20
  • Holmebrook Valley Park Cafe at Sports Pavilion, Water Meadow Lane, Chesterfield; rated on June 17
  • Oh Crumbs at 284 Derby Road Birdholme, Chesterfield; rated on June 14
  • Blue Ocean at 135 Derby Road Birdholme, Chesterfield; rated on June 13
  • Cafe Nellie at 175 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield; rated on June 13
  • Deja Vu at 19 Old Road, Chesterfield; rated on June 13
  • Nandos at Unit 2, Alma Leisure Park, Derby Road, Chesterfield; rated on June 12
  • Peacock Coffee Lounge at 67 Low Pavement, Chesterfield; rated on June 12
  • Subway (Low Pavements) at Unit 3 Low Pavements Chesterfield; rated on June 12
  • Corner Cafe Co at 12 Infirmary Road, Chesterfield; rated on June 11
  • Costa @ Next at Unit 3, Ravenside Retail Park, Park Road, Chesterfield; rated on June 10
  • Mecca Bingo Club at Foljambe Road, Chesterfield; rated on June 10
  • The Batch House Bar at Sheffield Road, Chesterfield; rated on June 25
  • Chesterfield Bowl at Storforth Lane, Chesterfield; rated on June 13
  • Anchor Inn at 4 Factory Street, Chesterfield; rated on June 12
  • Portland Hotel at West Bars, Chesterfield; rated on June 12
  • Sorbo Lounge at 1 Market Place, Chesterfield; rated on June 12
  • Deniros 2 at 13 Mansfield Road, Chesterfield; rated on June 13
  • Pizza House at 50a Newbold Village, Newbold Road, Chesterfield; rated on June 10
  • Subway (Town Centre) at 83 New Square, Chesterfield; rated on June 10
