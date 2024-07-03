Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been handed out to 20 Chesterfield food establishments – the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

And it’s good news for all of the venues inspected as they all have secured the highest possible five-star ratings.

A five-star rating means that hygiene standards at the venue are ‘very good’.

Below is the full list of 20 food venues awarded – including their full address and the day of the inspection.

