Chesterfield dance and fitness studio provides free self defence classes to women in wake of Gracie Spinks' death

Studio 44, based in Markham Vale in Duckmanton – the same village where 23-year-old was killed on June 18 – have organised free self defence classes to help women to protect themselves.

Founder of the dance and fitness studio, Daniel Harris worked with self defence instructor Jade Humpries to host a free workshop on Sunday, August 1.

“﻿The self-defence workshop was a great success, we had an amazing response from the community, the feedback has been great and now we plan on adding another free workshop later in the year”, Daniel said.

Tracy Madeley, who attended the session, added: “It's was brilliant such simple techniques that are so effective, thank you﻿.”

Dawn Jarvis-Lyne commented: “Thank you, it was amazing. Hopefully more to come.”

Jade Humpries, who runs ACMAC Martial Arts based at Studio 44, delivered the workshop.

“We had a fantastic turn out for the ladies self-defence workshop with 18 women of our local community coming together to learn how to keep themselves safe”, she said.

The free self defence workshop was held on Sunday, August 1 to help women gain more confidence in defending themselves.

“We looked at simple but effective techniques which will enable women to find safety in difficult situations should they ever occur.

“I feel it is imperative for women to be able to do so, so that they have the confidence to go about their lives without the feeling of fear.

“All women worked incredibly hard and made the most out of the session by engaging themselves fully.

“I feel incredibly lucky to be able to make a difference in our community and to help change and save lives of the people in our local area.”

Daniel and Jade were inspired to come up with the sessions after Gracie’s death, amid concerns stalking cases are not ‘taken seriously’ by police according to victims.

The 23-year-old’s funeral took place on Friday, July 23 at St Bartholomew's Church in Old Whittington with hundreds lining the streets, the horse-riding community forming a guard of honour and Gracie’s loved ones turning out to pay their respects to her as she embarked on her final journey.