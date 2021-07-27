Fresh floral tributes laid in memory of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks

An appeal was launched on social media for people to leave fresh floral tributes to 23-year-old Gracie ahead of her funeral, which took place on Friday.

When our photographer Brian Eyre visited Duckmanton on Monday, he found many flowers and messages in memory of Gracie.

Flowers have also been left in support of Gracie family and her beloved horse, Paddy.

Councillor Mick Bagshaw, who serves Duckmanton on Chesterfield Borough Council, and Coun Dawn Bagshaw, who represents Duckmanton on Staveley Town Council, paid tribute to her, saying: “Her smile will forever be with us.

“It was breathtaking to see the community come together for Gracie, her family and her loved ones.

“No words can ease the pain to her family and loved ones.

“RIP Gracie – ride high.”

Our thoughts remain with Gracie's loved ones.

Drew Lilleker, of funeral director Harold Lilleker and Sons, added: “We live in a special community, which always pulls together in hours of need.”

RIP Gracie Spinks. Pictures by Brian Eyre.