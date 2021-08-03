Chesterfield market trader goes viral after ‘incredibly special’ moment

Ed Fordham runs Brockwell Books of Chesterfield on the market every Thursday and Saturday.

In tweets which have been shared and liked hundreds of times since Saturday, Ed said: “Today a chap came to the stall – I would say early 70s. He picked up a book from the £1 section and asked how much it was. I explained it was £1.

“He thrust £5 at me and insisted I keep the change. As I tried to give him change he started shaking and was on the verge of tears.

“I have just sold him a book he never knew existed written by his late father. He says I have made his year and he left almost bouncing and crying and beyond excited. This is why I stand on the market.”

Ed told the Derbyshire Times: “Hilariously I don’t know who he was nor the book – other than it was about sailing.

“It was a small unassuming book, nothing special at all – not to me anyway, but it was to him.

“It was so incredibly special and only as he left did I realise the magnitude of what had just happened.”

Commenting on Ed’s tweets, a number of people said it was a ‘wonderful’ story.

One woman said: “Life as a bookseller is peppered with moments like the beautiful one you shared. Books move and transport us, shape us, enrapture and console us.”