Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the county which will be valid between 10am and 11.59pm on Friday.

Motorists are warned of spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There may also be some travel disruption to bus and rail services where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Derbyshire later this week

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday.

"Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and may cause localised surface water impacts.

"Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.

"However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100mm build up.”