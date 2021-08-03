Heron Foods Limited still wants to convert Holmebrook Valley Family Centre and Promises Day Nursery, in Holme Hall, into a frozen food store.

More than 100 people objected to the original plans when they were unveiled earlier this year, with many saying it would be ‘detrimental’ to the community and would leave no provision for early years care in the area.

The proposals were withdrawn in March without explanation, but now Chesterfield Borough Council has received another planning application by Heron Foods Limited for the site on Wardgate Way.

Resident Amy Greatorex used to work at the nursery and is one of those who is objecting to the resubmitted plans. Here, Amy is pictured in March with residents who opposed the original planning application

Stating her objection again, resident Amy Greatorex said: “The fact that Heron Foods haven’t even taken into consideration the original objections, from families in the area of the safety of having delivery lorries into that small car park where children use the footpaths for access to the school is beyond a joke.

"Even if you take out the fact the area needs something for the community, surely the safety of the primary school children should be paramount!”

The resubmitted plans include the installation of a new shopfront, illuminated signage and entrance doors, as well as an external refrigeration plant in a timber compound.

Plans have been resubmitted to turn what once was Holmebrook Valley Family Centre into a Heron Foods shop

There would also be internal refit work carried out to make it into a shop, as well as general work on the car park, and the installation of a new fence to the East of the site.

Another objection reads: “I can’t find any difference to this and the previous application. The same documents have been resubmitted. The same objection stands.

"What’s changed? Nothing! I object (again) to the planning application because we already have enough food outlets in such a small area.

"The car parks are already very busy and by adding yet another supermarket would add to the chaos.

"The community centre should be used for just that, we have lost so many similar buildings recently.”

It is believed the site is being sold by current owners Valley CIDS, a Derbyshire-based Christian charity, which did not provide comment when approached by the Derbyshire Times in relation to the original application.

They, along with Heron Foods, have been contacted again for comment.

Planning officers at Chesterfield Borough Council are considering the application, which can be viewed here.