Leo Benford, from Boythorpe, has been named locally as the man who died following the incident on the A619 Baslow Road, just outside Brampton.

Tributes have now poured in for the 27-year-old whose life was ‘taken too soon’.

One person wrote: "Rip Leo. Cruel world.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A619 Baslow Road, just outside Brampton, where the collision occurred

Another wrote: “RIP to my cousin leo u gonna be missed by so many all my luv goes to your mum [sic].”

A third wrote: “RIP young lad such terrible news, sending love to all your family rip.”

Another tribute read: “RIP cuz fly high be good up there were all gonna miss u big man we love you millions cuz lots of love big man [sic].”

Emergency services were called to the A619 Baslow Road at around 10pm on August 1 following reports that a man had been injured in a collision with a car.

A 27-year-old man, from Boythorpe, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports that a man had been injured in a collision with a car on the A619 Baslow Road, just outside Brampton, near Chesterfield, at around 10pm last night (1 August).

"The 27-year-old man, who is from the Boythorpe area of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"A 32-year-old man, also from Chesterfield, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and may have seen a man walking along the road before 10pm. Of particular interest is anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV that may be of use to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*431369:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call 101.