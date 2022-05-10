Bosses tight-lipped about future of car park at Chesterfield's Ravenside Retail Park

The Derbyshire Times has been approached by several residents who have been hit with what they claim are ‘unfair’ parking fines after visiting the Ravenside Retail Park.

Drivers have reported being fined for leaving the site on foot for a short period, overstaying even thought they remained on-site spending money and even pulling over in a medical emergency.

We have now been contacted by a source who claims the centre could soon revert to a pay and display car park.

Bosses are tight-lipped about possible changes to the controversial car parking system at Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield.

A spokesperson for the managing agent at the site, Savills, which runs the retail park on behalf of landlord Landsec, said its client declined to comment on the claims.

Paul Renolds, 41, was ordered to pay up to £100 after briefly leaving the retail park to meet his wife and young son – despite having receipts to show he had spent money at the site.

He said it was ‘easier to drive to Meadowhall and park for free’.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has previously called for ‘common sense’ to be used when issuing fines, while Chesterfield Borough Council has urged people to use town centre car parks instead.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “There are lots of spaces to park in the town centre and then all of the fantastic independent traders, historic market and the national retailers can all be reached by foot."