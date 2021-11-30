Boris Johnson to hold Covid press conference today: Here's what time and what he is expected to say
The Prime Minister is set to hold another coronavirus briefing for the public today.
Boris Johnson will address the nation this afternoon, having announced the return of face masks in some settings on Saturday.
The new rules, which also include the return of PCR tests for travellers arriving in the UK from abroad, came into force at 4am today.
It is now mandatory to wear face masks in shops, hairdressers, the post office, banks and on public transport.
The Prime Minister defended the new rules.
‘The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new (Omicron) variant,’ he said.
He will lead a Downing Street press conference at 4pm today – and it is expected to be part of the Government’s drive to encourage take-up of booster jabs.
Yesterday the JCVI recommended that time between the second dose and the booster jab should be cut from six months to three.