The Covid situation in every Chesterfield neighbourhood as restrictions return amid Omicron variant fears

As of 4am today face masks are again compulsory in shops and on public transport as part of new measures to combat the spread of the variant.

According to the council’s Covid Surveillance Report, there were a total of 444 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 423.3 per 100,000 population, in the week up to November 19.

This is a decrease from the previous week, which reported 496 cases, and is the fourth highest seven-day rate among the districts and boroughs of Derbyshire.

The average age of all cases was 34.4 and 50.5 per cent of all cases were female.

Here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield:

1. Dunston Dunston recorded an infection rate of 631.3 per 100,000 during the period of November 13 to 19, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Ashgate and Brockwell Ashgate and Brockwell recorded an infection rate of 528 per 100,000 during the period of November 13 to 19, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley recorded an infection rate of 504.8 per 100,000 during the period of November 13 to 19, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South recorded an infection rate of 488.8 per 100,000 during the period of November 13 to 19, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales