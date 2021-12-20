Bolsover diamond wedding couple host five generations of their family for double celebration

Brenda and John Richardson tied the knot 60 years ago on December 23, 1961.

Champagne glasses were raised to mark Brenda and John Richardson’s diamond anniversary and their daughter Julie and son-in-law Roger Tann’s ruby wedding.

The celebration was attended by the oldest member of the family, John’s 97-year-old mother, Ruby Alice Blackburn, who lives in Bolsover, and the diamond couple’s only great-grandchild, Florence Tann, who is 18 months old and lives in Chesterfield.

John and Brenda’s family includes daughter Sharon, son Craig, three granddaughters and five grandsons.

John and Brenda Richardson on their wedding day.

Brenda, of The Paddock, Bolsover, said: “It was lovely having them all. We had a little get-together in our house. The last time we got together was on our golden wedding anniversary when we had a big bash with everyone at the Twin Oaks, near Palterton.”

Both originating from Bolsover, the couple met when Brenda was working behind the bar at The Anchor pub where John was a customer.

John and Brenda had their first date at the Plaza cinema in Bolsover market place and got married nearly two years later, on December 23, 1961, at Town End chapel.

Brenda worked at a hosiery factory for nine years before she became a mum. John was a miner all his working life, employed at Bolsover colliery up until marriage and then at Markham where he worked for 20 years until the pit closed.

Four years older than her husband, Brenda, 82, said the recipe for a long and happy marriage is: “Arguing, making up and working at it!”

She added: We’ve led a plain, simple life and live comfortably.”

The couple’s daughter Julie, and son-in-law Roger, who live at Sunny Springs, Stonegravels, Chesterfield celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on December 18 which was the day that the five generations of the family got together.

