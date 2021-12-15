Derbyshire pupils become budding journalists for school project

Pupils at Kirkstead Junior Academy in Pinxton showing off their news articles

Once children at Kirkstead Junior Academy in Pinxton had written their articles, they worked in teams to edit their work before publishing and selling their newspapers to raise £540.24 for Breast Cancer Now.

Teacher Tom Dickson said: “Children have worked really hard on writing articles to report back on what they have been doing at school. They have covered all of the new and exciting things they have done, including getting to know Mrs Ingle their new Head Teacher.

"The children have been fantastic throughout the process. The standard of work has been so good, they’ve blown my socks off!

"Children have coped well with the teamwork involved and also the independent learning it has taken to create their unique work. We have talked about being accurate and the importance of trustworthy news sources. It has been so useful to discuss their ideas and draw and reflect on the work they have been doing in school.”

Baiden Short, 10, said: “I have written about how Kirkstead Junior Academy has grown through the years, and how this term has been the best term ever! I enjoyed the planning and working with other people to edit it to be the best it can be.

“I have really enjoyed it. I think the teamwork was the best part, we helped each other to edit and improve our work, to add anything we thought was missing or could be better. I liked getting advice from my friends, they gave good advice but didn’t tell me what to do.

"So, it was up to me in the end to create my work. I feel confident that people will like reading my article and the money raised is going to charity too!”

Hope Hockley, also 10, said: “I wrote about a residential we went on to Kingswood. We did lots of activities there. I found writing and editing the article quite hard, but I enjoyed it as I had a plan of what I wanted to write.

"I am pleased that people other that teachers will get to read my work as I worked really hard on it! I have also written something about our new head teacher Mrs Ingle which I enjoyed.”