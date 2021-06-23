Before and after pictures as generous Chesterfield man braves shave for children’s hospice

Tony Cox had his hair and beard cut off on Saturday – bringing in around £300 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The 67-year-old, of Sheffield Road, said: “I feel a lot colder now!”

Tony Cox before his charity head and beard shave. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.

Tony said he has been raising money for children’s charities since his grandson, Ashton, who was born with half a heart, tragically passed away shortly before his second birthday in 2008.

He added: “It’s very important to me that I do what I can to help kids.

“Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is a wonderful charity and I’m sure the £300 will make a positive difference.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has donated.”

Tony during the shave.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice states: “Your support helps us care for children and young adults whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at our hospice in North Anston.

"We believe that every family deserves to make magical memories with their child, whether they have years, months, weeks or days together.

“Bluebell Wood is a home from home for families facing the toughest of times, with a comfy lounge and beautiful gardens.

“We’re always cooking up mouth-watering meals and tasty treats in the kitchen for families.

Nearly there...

“There’s also plenty of fun activities for children to try, including soft play, arts and crafts, music therapy and much more.

“Every day, we need to raise almost £14,000 to keep our doors open, and only around 15 per cent of our funding is from the Government.”

