Fundraiser launched for defibrillator near playing fields in Wingerworth

A fundraising campaign has been launched to get a life-saving defibrillator installed near the playing fields in Wingerworth.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 10:56 am

Matt Tacey has set up a GoFundMe page to raise £2,000 for the device.

Matt, who is a lead nurse based in Chesterfield, said: “The recent events in which we all witnessed a professional footballer, Christian Eriksen, have a cardiac arrest and was saved by a defibrillator has highlighted the importance for our village, Wingerworth, to have one that is close and accessible to the sports fields.

Matt Tacey is spearheading a campaign to get a new defibrillator in Wingerworth.

“When we raise enough money, we plan to try and have it installed in a security box close to Allendale Road Spar.

“We do have another at the Barley Mow – however, ensuring the defibrillator arrives swiftly is paramount to a successful recovery. Having the defibrillator close to the playing fields may just save a life.”

If you would like to chip in, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/wingerworth-spar-defibrillator.

