Fundraiser launched for defibrillator near playing fields in Wingerworth
A fundraising campaign has been launched to get a life-saving defibrillator installed near the playing fields in Wingerworth.
Matt Tacey has set up a GoFundMe page to raise £2,000 for the device.
Matt, who is a lead nurse based in Chesterfield, said: “The recent events in which we all witnessed a professional footballer, Christian Eriksen, have a cardiac arrest and was saved by a defibrillator has highlighted the importance for our village, Wingerworth, to have one that is close and accessible to the sports fields.
“When we raise enough money, we plan to try and have it installed in a security box close to Allendale Road Spar.
“We do have another at the Barley Mow – however, ensuring the defibrillator arrives swiftly is paramount to a successful recovery. Having the defibrillator close to the playing fields may just save a life.”
If you would like to chip in, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/wingerworth-spar-defibrillator.