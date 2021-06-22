Chesterfield D-Day veteran awarded Legion d’Honneur
A Chesterfield D-Day veteran has been awarded France’s highest military honour.
Ninety-seven-year-old Jack Barrett received the Legion d’Honneur during a special ceremony this month.
Mr Barrett was in the Royal Artillery.
He first served in Sicily and Italy before landing on Gold Beach on D-Day.
According to Mr Barrett’s family, he was with the units up to the bridge at Remagen in an attempt to get to Arnhem. His memories from then on are very vague.
The Legion d’Honneur was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.