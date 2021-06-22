Chesterfield D-Day veteran awarded Legion d’Honneur

A Chesterfield D-Day veteran has been awarded France’s highest military honour.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:45 am

Ninety-seven-year-old Jack Barrett received the Legion d’Honneur during a special ceremony this month.

MORE: ‘No plans’ to remove books from Derbyshire libraries – after Enid Blyton’s work labelled ‘racist and xenophobic’ by English Heritage

Mr Barrett was in the Royal Artillery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Congratulations to Jack Barrett.

He first served in Sicily and Italy before landing on Gold Beach on D-Day.

According to Mr Barrett’s family, he was with the units up to the bridge at Remagen in an attempt to get to Arnhem. His memories from then on are very vague.

The Legion d’Honneur was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.

MORE: Here's all you need to know about Wimbledon 2021

Mr Barrett with his family.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

ChesterfieldFrance