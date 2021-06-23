Homeless man who was banned from Chesterfield town centre back behind bars

Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) revealed Paul Aaron Wells, 37, of no fixed abode, had been arrested for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order over the weekend.

SNT officers say he was later charged, found guilty of the offence and has now been sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Aaron Wells.

Previous court appearances have described Wells’ life as a ‘revolving door’ due to homelessness and drug addiction.

Defence solicitor Paul McLeod told Chesterfield magistrates three years ago: “It’s really sad because it is like a revolving door. He goes to prison, comes out, gets breached and goes back again.

“He, himself, says he would rather be in prison than out because it is so hard on the outside.

“He’s become acclimatised to life in prison rather than living a normal life. He’s become a recidivist. It’s extremely sad.”