Awards success for Chesterfield-based Banner Jones Solicitors

The team was praised for ‘displaying an innovative and flexible approach to changes in the legal market’ at this year’s prestigious Sheffield Law Society annual awards.

Since the start of the pandemic, the employment law team at Banner Jones Solicitors – which has a branch in Chesterfield – has helped clients tackle the challenges brought about by the various lockdowns and the country-wide shift to remote working.

The Banner Jones Solicitors' team with their award.

Katie Ash, head of employment law at Banner Jones, said: “Businesses have had a lot of additional HR pressure over the last 12 months, with the winding down of the furlough scheme, dealing with Covid vaccination status policies and flexible and hybrid working patterns and contract changes.

“It has been a pleasure to help guide our clients through the ever-changing rules and restrictions and to be able to support them through this period of upheaval.”

Commenting on the award, Banner Jones’ chief executive Simon Wright said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received such a prestigious award, particularly given the calibre of firms represented.

“It is testament to the hard work and dedication that the team has shown over the past 12 months – and throughout the pandemic.

“They have been supported by the wider Banner Jones family, including our marketing and IT departments, so it’s with great pride that we receive this accolade on behalf of everyone at Banner Jones.”

For more information about Banner Jones Solicitors, visit www.bannerjones.co.uk