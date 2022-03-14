Police issue CCTV appeal after elderly woman’s purse stolen in Derbyshire
Police have released pictures of three women they want to speak to after a purse was stolen.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:01 pm
It happened at Aldi in Eckington on October 30 last year – but police have only just issued the appeal.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Three females, believed to be working in conjunction with each other, stole a wallet from an elderly lady’s handbag while shopping.
“Please note that these images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.”
Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 21000631952.