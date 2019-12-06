All you need to know about Chesterfield Pride 2020

The organisers of Chesterfield’s annual Pride celebration are promising ‘a day to remember’ when the event returns for its fifth year in 2020.

Residents are being urged to put Sunday, July 19, 2020, in their diaries as the popular celebration aims to bring some welcome colour to the town’s streets.

Organisers of Chesterfield Pride 2020 are promising it will be the best yet.

Chesterfield Pride is one of the fastest growing events of its type in the country, and organisers say next year’s event at Stand Road will be the biggest yet.

A spokesperson said: “The event is in its fifth year and it was started as a day to bring the community together.

“The event has grown from its first year and now attracts a crowd of over 4,000 people. It is now one of the fastest growing Pride events in the country.

“The event is open to everyone and we ask that people who attend are respectful of others.”

The event’s main stage will feature ‘fabulous’ live acts, from local talent to more recognised national and international acts.

“Our market are will be returning with a wide range of stalls selling everything from rainbow pride merchandise to sweets,” the spokesperson added.

“We will also have lots of charity stalls offering services and advice.”

Organisers are also promising an improvement in facilities at the event, an expansion of the cabaret tent and enhanded VIP experience.

For safety reasons, under-16s must be accompanied by an adult and no dogs, glass, alcohol, fireworks or open bottles will be allowed onto the site on the day.

“We want everyone to have a happy and safe Chesterfield Pride,” the spokesperson added.

Organiser Dan Walker told us after last year’s event he had received heaps of positive feedback about the festival’s ‘amazing, welcoming and inclusive atmosphere’.

Chesterfield Pride is a not-for-profit event and every penny goes back into making it possible.

There are still sponsorship opportnities available, starting from just £400, and there is stall space available in the market area, starting from £85.

