Chesterfield Pride organiser thanks visitors and volunteers for record turnout

Thousands of people from across the region descended for a colourful celebration of LGBT+ rights at Chesterfield’s annual Pride event.

The festival, now in its fifth year, has steadily grown to become one of the best Pride events in the country – promoting equality, diversity and acceptance within the town.

An estimated 7,000 people flocked to the event.

An estimated 7,000 visitors flocked to enjoy live acts from Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice and The X-Factor stars – as well as the best of local talent and famous drag artists in the new Cabaret Tent.

Parts of the all-day festival, at Stand Road, were even filmed for an upcoming TV show.

Organiser Dan Walker said he has received heaps of positive feedback about the festival’s ‘amazing, welcoming and inclusive atmosphere’.

He said: “The event was a great success. The fact that people from all walks of life felt included and welcomed means a lot.

The festival welcomed visitors from all walks of life.

"There is a great team working on the event and the volunteers did an amazing job. We are always looking at ways of improving the day.

"Overall it went very well and as the organiser, I felt very proud of the support the town has given the event.”

Christina Groucher said: “Fantastic day. Lots to see and do and a great atmosphere, I will be back next year. Thank you and well done to all.”

Ashley James said: “Absolutely brilliant, had the best day here. By far one of the better Prides. Lovely people all around, can’t wait for next year.”

For the first time visitors enjoyed a Cabaret Tent with performances from famous drag artists.

Preparations for the next Pride in 2020 are already underway.

Keep up to date at: https://chesterfieldpride.co.uk and https://www.facebook.com/Chesterfieldpride/.

