Peak District climber evacuated by mountain rescue team and airlifted to hospital after fall

An injured climber was airlifted to hospital after suffering a fall in the Peak District.

Shortly before 8.00pm on Tuesday, July 2, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to reports of a climber having suffered a fall at Water-Cum-Jolly.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “The fall resulted in a compound fracture and required immediate assistance.

“An ambulance crew from the East Midlands Ambulance Service and a doctor crew from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were tasked – who then administered medical care.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Buxton MRT

“With the assistance of two members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team, who were in the area, the team then assisted in evacuation of the casualty to the air ambulance. We would like to wish the casualty a full recovery.”