Peak District climber evacuated by mountain rescue team and airlifted to hospital after fall

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An injured climber was airlifted to hospital after suffering a fall in the Peak District.

Shortly before 8.00pm on Tuesday, July 2, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to reports of a climber having suffered a fall at Water-Cum-Jolly.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “The fall resulted in a compound fracture and required immediate assistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An ambulance crew from the East Midlands Ambulance Service and a doctor crew from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were tasked – who then administered medical care.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Buxton MRTThe casualty was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Buxton MRT
The casualty was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Buxton MRT

READ THIS: Police move travellers on from Queen’s Park in Chesterfield after being called to incident

“With the assistance of two members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team, who were in the area, the team then assisted in evacuation of the casualty to the air ambulance. We would like to wish the casualty a full recovery.”

For more information on their work, or to make a donation, head to the BMRT website here.

Related topics:Peak DistrictPoliceBuxton Mountain Rescue TeamEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceDerbyshireLeicestershire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.