Police move travellers on from Queen’s Park in Chesterfield after being called to incident

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A number of travellers were moved on from Queen’s Park by Derbyshire Police yesterday.

On Tuesday, July 2, a number of police cars and caravans were spotted at the Queen’s Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call just after 3.15pm yesterday regarding a caravan causing an obstruction in the Queen’s Park Sports Centre car park, off Boythorpe Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Several other caravans, belonging to members of the travelling community, also arrived in the car park a short time later.

Officers were called to the scene yesterday afternoon.Officers were called to the scene yesterday afternoon.
Officers were called to the scene yesterday afternoon.

READ THIS: Derbyshire man drove ex-partner from her home town with relentless harassment

“Officers attended and the caravans were moved on.”

At 5.00pm that evening, the force were called to reports of a number of caravans parked at Sainsbury’s on Rother Way.

A force spokesperson added: “Officers attended and spoke with those at the scene. A further check was completed at 8.30pm and the caravans had left.”