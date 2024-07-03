Police move travellers on from Queen’s Park in Chesterfield after being called to incident
On Tuesday, July 2, a number of police cars and caravans were spotted at the Queen’s Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call just after 3.15pm yesterday regarding a caravan causing an obstruction in the Queen’s Park Sports Centre car park, off Boythorpe Road.
“Several other caravans, belonging to members of the travelling community, also arrived in the car park a short time later.
“Officers attended and the caravans were moved on.”
At 5.00pm that evening, the force were called to reports of a number of caravans parked at Sainsbury’s on Rother Way.
A force spokesperson added: “Officers attended and spoke with those at the scene. A further check was completed at 8.30pm and the caravans had left.”