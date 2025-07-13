Watch the moment smoke can be seen coming from a Lancaster Bomber as it flew over Derbyshire, before it returned to base due to an emergency.

Footage shows smoke coming from a Lancaster Bomber as it flew over Derbyshire on July 12.

Stuart Croft captured the footage from Poolsbrook Country Park Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite in Chesterfield.

Beighton Gala say “The Lancaster Bomber has had to return to base due to an emergency”

Beighton Gala said: “We are devastated to announce that as far as we understand The Lancaster Bomber has had to return to base due to an emergency.

We have tried 5 years for this and will try again next year! fingers crossed for 2026

“Edit: as confirmed by others..the pilot did ring to inform us and apologise that one engine went down but he arrived safely back at base which is the most important thing.”

Harthill Carnival Society say “The Lancaster flypast should have had an extra pass but there was an engine failure problem”

Harthill Carnival Society said: “We just want to make a quick announcement and apologise. The Lancaster flypast should have had an extra pass but there was an engine failure problem and had to return to Conningsby. The pilot called us once landed, they got back to base ok but sends his apologies.”

RAF say crew had "diagnosed unusual engine behaviour"

Speaking to the BBC, the RAF said the crew had "diagnosed unusual engine behaviour" and returned to RAF Coningsby "as a precautionary measure".

None of the crew were injured and an investigation of the aircraft has been launched.

History of the Lancaster Bomber

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two.

It was designed by Roy Chadwick and his Avro team, with the prototype making its first flight in January 1941.

Six major companies built 7377 aircraft at ten factories on two continents. At the height of production, over 1,100,000 men and women were employed working for over 920 companies. There are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world.