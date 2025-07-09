Two Second World War aircraft will be spotted in the sky above Derbyshire en route to big events this weekend.

A Lancaster Bomber and a Spitfire will be travelling through the county, the former booked for a flypast at Buxton Carnival on Saturday, July 12 at 2.08pm and the latter for a flypast at Bakewell Country Festival on Sunday, July 13 at 1.51pm.

Middlecroft is on the flightpath for both aircraft with the Lancaster Bomber expected to fly over between 2.05pm and 2.35pm on Saturday and the Spitfire between 1.30pm and 2pm on Sunday.

The Lancaster Bomber, one of two which remain airworthy after wartime service, will fly over Crich between 12.51pm and 1.21pm and over Ambergate between 12.54pm and 1.24pm on Saturday.