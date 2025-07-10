"I'd love a copy in every school": Peak District community crowdfunds grandma's book for children about dementia

A Peak District woman is set to publish a debut book telling the story of her husband’s dementia through their grandchildren’s eyes after friends and neighbours helped raise thousands of pounds to get the idea off the ground.

Millers Dale resident Mandy Bent, 58, received a flood of support when she launched the project on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter a few weeks ago, quickly hitting the £15,000 target, and now hopes to see Grandad’s Got Dementia in shops and school libraries sometime next year.

She said: “Maybe 90 per cent of the people who made very generous pledges were people who knew us: friends, family, colleagues David worked with and hasn’t seen since, others we knew when our children were at primary school. People put their hands in their pocket when they might not have seen us for years and years.

“To me it feels so important that local people got behind it. I’m not doing this on my own, it’s more like a community initiative.”

Mandy Bent has written a forthcoming children's book based on her husband David, his dementia and their granddaughters. (Photo: Contributed)

Mandy’s husband David was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – a rare form with early onset – when he was just 55 and a senior manager for the Peak District National Park Authority’s minerals department.

In the decade since, family life has changed beyond recognition and David’s condition has advanced to the point that he entered full-time residential care in 2022 for his own safety.

Mandy said: “He started to notice difficulties with recall a couple of years before his diagnosis and it’s a very aggressive form of dementia. Ten years might not seem a long time, but because of the devastation to his brain everything happened quickly.

“I can’t say I’ve comes to terms with it all. I have come to terms with what’s been lost. He was a brilliant dad and very involved with our two sons. He liked to spend time with them and gave them a love of the outdoors and practical skills.

David has been a big presence in his grandchildren's early years, helping them to learn some important lessons. (Photo: Contributed)

“At that point in our lives we were making plans for retirement and talking about things we’d like to do with that time. That’s all gone. His retirement and mine look very different now.”

She added: “David was always a very gentle man, thoughtful, kind and loving. That part of his personality has not changed at all but his ability to show and communicate it has gone.

“He’s practically non-verbal, and it’s almost like he’s wearing a mask. It’s very difficult to judge whether he’s feeling happiness, sadness, anger or pain. I know him so well that I can recognise it, but for a lot of people it’s just guesswork.”

As David’s condition progressed, he and Mandy spent much of their time providing day care for granddaughters Elsie and Heidi, now aged six and five, and it is their perspective which inspired the book.

Mandy and David around 1986 and soon after they met. (Photo: Contributed)

Mandy said: “They got to know him quite well, and I think they recognised that grandad struggled. In the early days we’d all go out together and it didn’t stop us doing much, but as his needs progressed they began to question it.

“I remember one time at the Chatsworth farmyard, the kids loved playing on the tractors there, and we turned around to see that grandad had attached himself to another family and was walking out with them. I had to run after him and bring him back.

“Moments like that made the girls see that their grandad was different to others, even if he was always very loving, ready for a cuddle and happy to share his sweets – because one of his side-effects is a very sweet tooth.”

She added: “A couple of years ago they began asking more questions, and I’ve always tried to be very honest with them about why grandad sees the world differently.

David has had a lifelong love of the outdoors, and is still at his happiest when out walking in nature with Mandy and the rest of the family.

“They’re great readers so I thought it might help to find a book which explained it too. I found some aimed at older children, and most that dwelt on the negative side of things. I wanted something different. I didn’t want the book to be gloomy when we can’t change any of this.”

That gap in the literature led Mandy to sit down and write the book she wanted to read, juggling the project with her own busy career in recruitment, daily visits to see David and childcare as two more grandchildren arrived on the scene.

She said: “One of the biggest motivators was thinking how many of their friends’ grandparents might develop dementia, and how many parents can’t find the right words to help children understand.

“It’s been a far more challenging process than I thought it would be. I’ve read a lot of children’s books and the authors make it look so easy, but it’s very difficult to phrase things in a way children will enjoy reading.”

Written in verse, the book’s story tells of two children spending a day with their grandparents, and the structure of those days – from breakfast to play, a trip to the park, naps and home time – allowed Mandy to introduce a lot of real life experience.

She said: “The girls had a lot of fun with their grandad, some things he’d do were very funny, so it’s a celebration in a lot of respects. It’s not all about the things grandad can’t do. It’s things he can do but does differently.

“There’s a lot of source material and I enjoyed reflecting on it. We’ve got so many pictures of the children with their grandad, and it would be easy for those memories to get lost. It is in effect a love letter to my husband and our grandchildren.”

After exploring various options for marketing the book, Mandy has chosen to work with Troubador, a company which specialises in supporting self-publishers.

She said: “It was something I knew absolutely nothing about so it was daunting. I had the idea for the book and lofty ambitions but that was just the start of the process. Even if I had an idea that could really work, I didn’t know what to do with it.

“Now that the funds have been raised, the publishing process can start. I’ve found an illustrator and hope to have it in my hands by the end of the year.

“I would love to think that soon there will be a copy in every primary school, every nursery and family homes. I hope it reaches a big audience. The more children read this book, or have it read to them, the more understanding there will be of what dementia looks like.”

She added: “One in three people today are expected to develop dementia. We’d be doing children a disservice if we don’t help them understand the complexities of that.

“When I think back to my own childhood, we’d often refer to people who had lost their marbles because they were forgetful or lost things. There wasn’t a name for it, and it didn’t require us to have empathy. The emphasis was on the person with dementia, and how it was their problem.

“Children are very perceptive, they like to ask questions and don’t like feeling fobbed off. We need to be more honest with them, don’t try to hide it and be more empathetic – grandad can’t help the things he does, so we have to help grandad.

“Our girls have learned to be very gentle with him now. I think they completely get it and accept it, even if things he does will throw them a bit sometimes.

“If they have a bar of chocolate they will share it with him. If we go out for a walk somewhere new, or come across uneven ground, they will hold his hand without being asked to. That speaks volumes.”

Alongside the book, the project has already found a grown-up audience via social media where Mandy shares insights into the family’s experience.

She said: “I post there most weeks, talking more about David as he is now and the life we lead, and there have been so many comments from people in the same situation.

“I don’t have all the answers and every journey is individual but if my posts are of any use at all then I’m glad. I hadn’t anticipated that reaction but maybe it’s been the thing that’s made me happiest – reaching people who don’t know where to start. I know how that felt.”

For updates on the book and Mandy’s progress, find Grandad's Got Dementia on Facebook.

