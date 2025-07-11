Progress on plan for new housing on site of old miners welfare club in Chesterfield
A plan to build 22 houses and flats on the site of a demolished club in Chesterfield has taken a step forward with the signing of a legally binding document.
Moorgate Developments Ltd & Nottingham Community Housing Association applied to the council for planning permission to build the homes. The council passed the plan in January 2025.
The Miners Welfare Club had operated for 88 years before it shut down in 2022.
