The newly-launched Climate Ambassadors Scheme is looking for volunteers across Derbyshire.

The scheme is a national two-year project, funded by the Department for Education, which is set to encourage sustainable climate projects across schools and education settings.

Now the scheme is set to come to Derbyshire and applications to become a local climate ambassador in our county have just opened.

Anyone who becomes a Climate Ambassador will work with a single school or multiple schools to help them develop and implement climate action plans (CAP), wherever they are on their sustainability journey. The projects can include anything from helping a school set up a better recycling system or start a vegetable garden – to more ambitious energy efficiency schemes.

The role of a climate ambassador is fully voluntary and anyone who wants to take part is asked to volunteer at least for the time equivalent to one working day per year. The hours will be distributed across different meetings throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the Climate Ambassadors Scheme said: “The Climate Ambassador scheme mobilises a network of hundreds of enthusiastic, trained volunteers from across England to support nurseries, schools and colleges to take action on climate change and biodiversity loss.

"By helping make climate and sustainability education more widely available to all young people, they will help develop the citizens and workforce needed for the green transition.”

Anyone passionate about climate and sustinability can become a climate ambassador. Volunteers will receive a DBS check and training for working in the education sector. They will also be offered comprehensive and flexible training, alongside the chance to be part of an active regional Climate Ambassador network.

Once the training is completed, each volunteer will be matched with settings based on their interests, expertise and background, and get support from your Climate Ambassadors regional hub to ensure they are confident and equipped to contribute meaningfully.