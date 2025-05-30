Paraglider taken to hospital after crashing in the Peak District – with mountain rescue team and paramedics called to scene

Mountain rescue volunteers and paramedics were deployed to the scene of an incident in the Peak District – which saw a paraglider hospitalised following a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 3.00pm on Wednesday, May 28, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to assist a paraglider who had crashed at Shining Tor, on the Cheshire – Derbyshire border in the Peak District.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “The team was requested by North West Ambulance Service to assist with the extraction of a paraglider who had crashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The casualty had sustained a shoulder injury and was exhibiting signs of cervical spine (c-spine) tenderness. They were carefully placed onto a mountain rescue stretcher and transported to the awaiting ambulance for conveyance to hospital.

The paraglider was taken to hospital after their crash. Credit: BMRT

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the members of the public who remained with the casualty until assistance arrived, and to Peak View Tea Rooms for kindly allowing the use of their car park.”

BMRT is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from members of the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.