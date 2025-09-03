Medical incident at popular Peak District country fair sees casualty taken to hospital

A casualty was taken to hospital after suffering a medical incident at a Peak District country fair attended by thousands of people.

The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) assisted with a medical incident at the Chatsworth Country Fair – which occurred at 6.00pm on Saturday, August 30.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “As part of the team’s commitment to the Chatsworth Country Fair, we support the event by working within the incident control room.

“Shortly before the show concluded on Saturday, event volunteers informed our two team members that a member of the public had experienced a medical incident.

An individual was taken to hospital following a medical incident. Credit: Buxton MRT

“One of our team members immediately attended to the patient, while the other, Team Leader Andy, contacted the on-site medical team.

“The event medics arrived promptly, assumed care of the patient, and subsequently arranged transfer to hospital for further treatment. We extend our sincere best wishes to the individual involved and hope for their swift recovery.”

BMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies entirely on donations from the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.